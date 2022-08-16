Peter Obi as object of sponsored attacks





By EMEKA ALEX DURU

THERE seems to be the tendency by other political parties and their presidential candidates, of leaving the burning issues in the land and focusing on Peter Obi, the standard bearer of the Labour Party, LP.

This is usually the case when these other candidates or their supporters grant television or newspaper interviews. As if these are not enough, they have flooded the internet and other social media networks with hired hands, whose briefs are to attack and bruise the image of Obi. Foot soldiers of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are the most visible in this cheap exercise.

In doing this, there is nothing being spared, including Obi’s family and his private life. They go to the extent of creating fictitious accounts on the social media, cloning identities of his supporters and making frivolous assertions to mislead the public to believing that such poor outings are from Obi. Among these puerile…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper