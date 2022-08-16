Racism and tribalism





By Patrick Dele-Cole

PEOPLE who complain about racism should also complain if they accept tribalism.

Those who practise tribalism have no right to complain about racism.

The developed nations no longer celebrate racism like they did some decades back. Their views have shifted to understanding that all men are equal beings to views now about inclusivity and diversity.

Even in the countries that were the most racist: France, Germany and Britain, there are people of other races running for parliament.

Now we have them reacting against racism and they have the institutions to fight it. In the USA today, there is a Black Vice President. A little over a decade ago, Barak Obama emerge the first Black President.

We have also seen an Indian vie for the position of a Black Prime Minister in the United Kingdom.

A Black person was Prime Minister in Ireland. We cannot imagine an Indian trying to contest an election in Nigeria or a White man born in Nigeria trying to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper