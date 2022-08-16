Results declared by Kenya electoral body null and void, says Odinga 





Odinga

By Miftaudeen Raji & Biodun Busari

Presidential candidate of Azimio La Umoja, Raila Odinga has described the Kenya presidential election results as null and void.

Odinga, a former Kenyan Prime Minister, who spoke at a press conference after the announcement of the election results, described the election results as a disregard for the constitution of Kenya.

“Such action constitutes a threat to the security of the country. Justice will prevail,” he said.

Recall that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the country’s presidential election.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Ruto as Kenya’s President-elect in the nation’s capital, Nairobi on Monday.

According to the Kenyan online newspaper, Nation, Ruto was confirmed the winner of a closely fought election after harvesting 50.49% of the vote against his main opponent Raila Odinga’s 48.85%.

The announcement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper