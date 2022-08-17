2023: How PDP govs, key NWC members weakened Atiku’s Yola outing





By Miftaudeen Raji

Absence of governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and some key members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Yola has reflected how the crisis rocking the party is weakening the presidential movement of the presidential candidate of the party in 2023, Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president, on Monday, attended a rally in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state, his home state, where he formally received supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, including two state lawmakers, who defected to the PDP.

Considering the political stature of Atiku, one would have expected the event to see the weight of PDP structure reflected in the Adamawa rally, but this did not happen.

One of the major pointer that Atiku’s camp is experiencing some silent crisis is that no PDP governor, (apart from the host, Governor Fintiri of Adamawa) and only four members of the NWC, attended the event.

Instead…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper