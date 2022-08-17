27 km Marina-Okokomaiko blue rail-line kicks off passenger ops 1st qtr 2023 — Sanwo-Olu assures





.

.Launches last T-beam, project reaches last lap

.To operate 500,000 passengers daily capacity

.Hands over staff flats to NRC for red-line project

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu has expressed assurance that the 27 kilometre Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Blue Line project from Okokomaiko to Marina would be operating full passenger services in the first quarter of 2023 in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance, yesterday, during the final launch of the last T Beam of the rail project at Marina, Lagos Island. The Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo accompanied the governor at the official launch.

According to the governor, ““Each of our promises, each of things we have committed to Lagosians this administration will continue to meet those deadlines.

“So today, the fact that we are launching the final T-beams, signpost our commitment that we will meet and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper