Adamu says FG can borrow till eternity; It’ll lead to disaster — NECA, Atiku, LP, others





By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor, Victor Ahiuma-Young, Peter Egwuatu, Olayinka Ajayi & John Alechenu

National Chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday came under attacks over his comments that the federal government could borrow till eternity to fund the country’s infrastructure regeneration, as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Labour Party, PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, and economy experts faulted his declaration.

Adamu, while speaking in an interview on Trust Television late Monday, had said the government could borrow from now till eternity, saying countries like the United States and the United Kingdom borrow funds from international financial institutions to meet their needs.

His position was, however, faulted by NECA, Labour Party and other economy experts who noted that the nation’s debt profile had become unsustainable, in the face of dwindling revenues, stressing that there…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper