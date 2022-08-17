BBNaija: Chizzy plans to end Bella, Sheggz’s relationship, netizens react [Video]





Big Brother Naija level Two housemate, Chizzy is making plans to put an end Bella and Sheggz’s relationship.

Chizzy disclosed his plans to Biggie during the Level Two dairy session. Biggie had asked them to pick one male and female housemate from Level One who they would love to join them.

Majority of the housemates chose Eloswag and Hermes; and Chomzy for the female housemate.

Chizzy, on his part, picked Deji because he feels he has a strong personality and Bella because he wants to separate her from Sheggz.

Big Brother to Chizzy – I am considering helping your level by inviting 1 male and 1 female from Level 1. Who would you like to join your level?

Chizzy: Deji because he has a strong personality

Chizzy: Bella because I want to separate her from Sheggz

Nigerians drummed support for him as many agreed that Sheggz and Bella needed to be separated.

See video and reactions gathered:

