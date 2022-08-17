Costa Rica 2022: Expect total victory against Canada – Falconets





Esther Onyenezide celebrates her goal against South Korea

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Falconets at the ongoing U-20 Women World Cup in Costa Rica are not satisfied with the six points from two games they have amassed so far and want to go for the kill against their last group opponent, Canada.

The Falconets courtesy of Flourish Sabastine and Esther Onyenezide scored late goals in their first two group stage matches to destabilize their opponents – France and South Korea respectively, to run away with all three points on each occasion.

Canada who currently occupy the bottom spot in the group will be playing for pride and aiming to at least take home something from Costa Rica. They need nothing short of a miracle to stand a chance of making it to the quarter finals. But while they have their plans, the Falconets have a different agenda which is to take all nine available points from Group C.

‘Nigerians should expect victory from us, midfield enforcer’, Mercy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper