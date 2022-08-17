Why Tinubu’s August visit to Obasanjo is significant 





Tinubu and Obasanjo

By Miftaudeen Raji & Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu paid a point-in-history visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday at the penthouse, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

While details of the meeting have not been made public, the event is undoubtedly a significant one for many reasons.

For readers’ delight, we have compiled three reasons why the visit of Jagaban’s (Tinubu) to the Ebora of Owu (Obasanjo) is noteworthy.

Obasanjo/Tinubu’s statutory allocation rift

Recall that Obasanjo and Tinubu were at loggerheads in 2005 when he (Obasanjo) withheld the statutory allocations meant for the local governments in Lagos state during Asiwaju’s tenure as governor.

Obasanjo, at the time, seized the local governments’ funds over Tinubu’s decision to create additional 37 local council…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper