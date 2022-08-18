Abia’s increasing debt profile worries APGA, demands accountability over N10b airport loan





…Allegations false, diversionary – Commissioner

By Steve Oko

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has expressed worry over the increasing debt profile of Abia State.

This is as the party has demanded accountability over the N10 loan allegedly obtained by the State Government for construction of an airport.

APGA in a press statement by its Chairman in the state, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, cautioned Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration against any further borrowings, which according to him will put the next administration under undue pressure.

But when contacted, Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo, dismissed all the allegations as ” false, frivolous and diversionary”.

APGA was reacting to the alleged move by the Abia Polytechnic to borrow N450 million for a bail out following the withdrawal of its accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE as a result of 29 months of unpaid salaries of staff.

APGA accused the current…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper