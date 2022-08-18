Costa Rica 2022: Falconets to face Netherlands in quarter-final after winning Group C





Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets set a World Cup group stage perfect record for themselves after beating Canada 3-1 in Alajuela on Thursday morning to finish with a perfect nine points out of nine in Group C.



Head Coach, Chris Danjuma Musa said before the encounter that his girls would seek to win even as a quarter-final ticket was already in the bag, in order to sustain their winning mentality following hard-fought victories over France and Korea Republic. That was exactly what the Falconets did.



Africa’s best team conceded their first goal of the competition in an accidental manner, following goalkeeper Omini Oyono’s poor management of a backpass from Jumoke Alani that granted Kala Novak a fortuitous goal in less than two minutes.



“It was great for us to come back from that setback, and also conceding first in the tournament. We showed character and spirit, and that would be huge for us going forward in the competition,” Musa said after the match.



Midfield impresario…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper