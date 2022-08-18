Man United now in same class with Newcastle – Paul Merson





By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Arsenal and England star, Paul Merson thinks Manchester United can no longer be referred to as a top four team and only rank among the likes of Newcastle United and other mid-table clubs.

United have not been the same since the exit of Alex Ferguson and have in that time employed and parted ways with seven managers. The newest on their ‘list of hires’ is Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag arrived with an impressive résumé and was expected to deliver the goods from the get-go, but all that is beginning to look like a very tall order after he lost his second consecutive Premier League game to Brentford – an embarrassing 4-o loss.

With United sitting at the very bottom of the league table, it has become the butt of jokes and now Merson cannot imagine the Old Trafford side in the same class with the likes of city rivals, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Sky Sports pundit was responding to a question of if Chelsea are the perfect fit for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper