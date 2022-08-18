Our leader said ransom was N2m not N4m, angry kidnappers tell Police





The suspects

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The kidnappers of the Onikun of lkun, Mukaila Bello, in Ondo State have expressed surprise that N4 million ransom was paid.

The five visibly angry kidnappers said their leader told them it was N2 million, and gave each of them N200,000. Meaning the leader, who is on the run, took N3 million.

The suspects, paraded at the State Police Command in Akure, include Ilyasu Lawal, 27; Mohammadu Abubakar Sidi, 26; Garuba Bature, 36; Abubakar Dangy, 20, and Mohammed Mosere, 25.

Recall that the traditional ruler, the Onikun of lkun, Mukaila Bello and others were kidnapped at about 6:30p.m., around Ago-Yeye, along Owo/Ikare Road on August 4, this year after the driver conveying them was shot in the head.

