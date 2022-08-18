Time to collect your PVC





The run-up to the 2023 general elections has proved to be one of a kind. For the first time since the return of our democracy, the youth have jumped to the forefront of the mission to take back Nigeria from corrupt, incompetent and visionless leadership at all levels.

The youth, who have been the hewers of wood and drawers of water for the selfish political buccaneers now want to dictate the pace to the general elections of 2023. So far, they have demonstrated this resolve through the campaigns for massive participation in the Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, registration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s, Continued Registration, CVR, exercise, which started in June 2021, was largely ignored. But new dynamics within the various political parties woke up the youth. They invaded the registration centres in unprecedented numbers. INEC had to extend its registration deadline from June 30 to July 31, 2022.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, the Commission came…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper