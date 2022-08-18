VIDEO: Gbajabiamila dances to Kizz Daniel’s Buga





Gbajabiamila

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song Buga at a constituency meeting in Surulere.

The lawmaker danced in the presence of a large crowd.

In the video, Gbajabiamila encouraged those in attendance to vote in the upcoming election telling them to show their Permanent Voter’s Card saying, “Operation show your PVC la wa yi.’’

@godison0

I see many youths happy with him. I’m happy for them. But what does dancing has to do with performance in office?

@Original_mayor

Most of the people here are youths. But they said the youth have adopted a certain candidate, shey na fake youth Dey here ni? 😂

@Marafzz

Jungle just dey Mature, Can’t wait for ending September let the campaign kicks off

@ozokegbe

With the monumental / record- breaking failures recorded by your party and government , you dance in front of…





