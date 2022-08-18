Why we vacated Chevron facilities — Protesting Itsekiri group





By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, Niger Delta Itsekiri Oil Producing Communities, NDIOPC, yesterday, said its members agreed to vacate Chevron Nigeria Limited facilities after the intervention of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The Itsekiri protesters from Olero, Dibi, and Abiteye fields had converged on the facilities. The protest, which started on July 9, 2022, lasted two weeks.

A statement by chairman, secretary and spokesman of the group, Raymond Aderojo, Arubi Eyeolusan and Alfred Jemime, respectively, said: “The agreement to vacate the platforms is as a result of the agreement reached on July 26, 2022, at the Palace of the Olu of Warri, which is, immediate provision of light and portable water from CNL facility to all the communities that are close to the facilities, with a promise to sustain the discussion to handle the other demands of the protesters.

“We have high regard for our Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and we can’t do otherwise to his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper