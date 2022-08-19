2023: We’ll get victory for Tinubu, Fani-Kayode boasts





By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed that the ruling party will ensure victory for the standard bearer, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode said this on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday while reacting to the meeting he had a few days back with Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The former minister said the meeting with the two politicians was fruitful and productive adding that “great things will happen” if Tinubu emerges as Nigerian President.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “It was an honour and privilege to spend quality time with our presidential candidate and great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, my old friend and brother, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila a few days ago.

“Our meeting was fruitful and productive and together we shall move forward and go into battle…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper