Bakers laud UNDP, LSETF, BIG for skill impartation





By Agorua Alfred

THE Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, has commended the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, United Nations Development Program, UNDP, and Bakery Initiatives Group, Nigeria, BIG, for their efforts in imparting requisite baking skills on unemployed youths, thereby contributing in bridging the skills gap in the baking industry.

General Secretary, PBAN, Keinde Ambali, gave the commendation in Lagos, at a Bake Fair, marking the end of an eight-week vocational training in baking and confectionery by BIG, one of the Vocational Training Centres, VTCs, under the auspices of the Lagos State Employability Support Project of the LSETF and the UNDP.

According to Ambali, the scheme has not only helped in reducing unemployment among the youths, but has impacted members of the association positively as they now have a crop of well-trained bakers to employ.

PBAN, he said, is in partnership with BIG to absorb the trainees on internship under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper