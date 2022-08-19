Benue’s female philosopher takes shoe-making industry by storm





.

I can’t leave shoemaking for any other job in this life—says Miss Philipa Mnenga, who makes fashion shoes, trains others

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

She has the nerve to dare men in a field that is considered the exclusive preserve of the menfolk. And, she is making waves across the town. She is not shy to tell the story of her life and she proudly claims that her products are nothing but the best out of the myriads of shoes being bandied about in town.

Miss Philipa Mnenga, a 2016 graduate of Philosophy from Benue State University, Makurdi and currently pursuing a Post-Graduate in Education, after bagging her first degree opted to be self-reliant rather than seek a white-collar job.

Today she has excelled in shoemaking, producing special designs for both male and female buyers from within and outside Benue State some of who order her products in large quantity for resell to end users.

The proud cobbler, who also has trainees that are benefiting from her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper