E-Naira transactions hit N4bn





President Muhammadu Buhari with the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo(SAN) and the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele as President unveiled the eNaira at the State House Abuja.

By Emma Ujah

Transactions on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) digital currency, e-Naira, platform has hit N4billion since its launch in October, last year.

Giving this update at the grand finale of the e-Naira Hackathon event in Abuja yesterday, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated: “Since the launch of this great initiative, the e-Naira has reached 840,000 downloads, with about 270,000 active wallets comprising over 252,000 consumer wallets and 17,000 merchant wallets.

“In addition, volume and value of transactions on the platform have been remarkable, reaching above 200,000 and N4 billion, respectively.”

Emefiele disclosed that despite the successes recorded on the initiative, the apex bank, in collaboration with private sector operators, has started the second phase of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper