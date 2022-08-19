How we foiled attack, killed many terrorists in Katsina Community ― Police





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah says many terrorists have been feared killed in a foiled attack by its tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums at Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State. early hours of today, Friday.

According to the Katsina Command PRO, the well-armed terrorists, no fewer than 24 in number stormed the community in their usual style, riding on motorcycles before sending the community into confusion, shooting sporadically.

However, the swift intervention of the police tactical team was able to bring the situation under control, killing and injuring many terrorists in the attack, PPRO said

SP Gambo gave the identities of the two abducted victims rescued by the police tactical team who successfully foiled the terrorist attack as follows: Alhaji Aminu Wapa and Wada Sale both of Wapa village, Kurfi LGA of the state.

SP Gambo disclosed this in a press…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper