I ‘ll help NDIC realise BOFIA provisions – Finance Minister





…Commends agency for 80% surplus remittance

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday promised to assist the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to realise its provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA).

She also promised to liaise with the National Assembly to facilitate the amendment of the NDIC Act 2006, which has been in the works for many years

The minister spoke while inaugurating Mrs Emily Osuni as the Executive Director Corporate Services of the corporation, in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, “The Ministry is ready and willing to assist in any direction that the Management would give a special brief on the issues that arose on the recently amended Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020”.

The corporation has been working on the amendment of its Act in order to have more powers in the discharge of its mandate on the liquidation of failed banks.

Mrs.Ahmed charged the Board of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper