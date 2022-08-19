Police arrest 2 for allegedly extorting N5m to deploy cops to Zamfara village 





The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested two suspects for allegedly extorting N5 million from the people of Yar-Katsina village, to facilitate the deployment of security personnel to the community.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

He said that one of the suspects hailed from Jangebe village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area while the other was from Yardole in Gusau LGA.

“The arrest of the suspects was as a result of complaints received from members of the community against the principal suspect, Lawali Musa.

“Police investigation revealed that the principal suspect confessed to have collected the sum of N5 million from the community in the name of assisting them to have security agencies deployed to their community.

“The second suspect, Jamilu Isah, confessed that the sum of 800,000 out of the N5 million collected was deposited into his account”, Shehu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper