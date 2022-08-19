Rivers PDP vs INEC, others: APC NASS candidates insist Justice Pam recuses self





By Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

RIVERS State All Progressives Congress, APC, National Assembly candidates for 2023 elections, yesterday, insisted that Justice Stephen Pam should recuse self from the suit filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt by Rivers Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, seeking to nullify their candidature.

When the suit came up July 25, 2022, Ezemonye Ezekiel-Amadi, 12th defendant and APC candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency, who appeared in person, brought to the attention of Justice Pam, his pending application for the judge to recuse self from the suit.

In response to the 12th defendant’s oral application, the judge had informed him that he was aware of his application but that it would be taken subsequently at the hearing of the suit.

At a gathering, yesterday, the defendants, excluding the National Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Ezekiel-Amadi, noted: “Between July 25, when the matter came up in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper