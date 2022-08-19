Strike: ASUU faction seeks liberalisation of varsity academic unions





*Faults ASUU for constantly using strike as tools for negotiation of demands

*Asks FG to register CONUA as trade union immediately to break ASUU’s strength

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A faction of striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,has called for liberalisation of university academic unions to end incesant strike in the nation’s public universities.

To this end,the faction operating under the aegis of Congress of University Academics, CONUA,has appealed to the federal government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to immediately register it as a trade union just like ASUU, saying such development would break the monopoly being currently enjoined by ASUU.

The group which accused ASUU of using strike as only tool to resolve its issues with the government,said such development must stop,as açcording to it,there were many ways of resolving issues.

National Coordinator of CONUA,Dr Niyi Sunmonu,who led executive members of the group to a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper