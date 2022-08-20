2023: CISLAC berates NBC over revocation of 52 media licenses





…says action ill-timed, uncalled for

…urges NBC, media houses to dialogue

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Civil Society for Legislative Advocacy CenterCenter, CISLAC, Saturday, berated the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over revocation of licenses of 52 media houses.

This was stated by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani while expressing displeasure over NBC’s action this critical times Nigerians need reliable information ahead of 2023 general elections as there are a lot of fake news overheating the polity.

Rafsanjani said: “At a time when Nigerians are relying on the media for public enlightenment and mobilization towards the 2023 General Elections, the timing of the revocation of the licenses of over 50 media houses may have been completely mistimed by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

“In this critical time, the NBC as an agency of government, ran by tax-payers money should prioritize citizens’ need and quest for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper