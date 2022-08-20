Atiku excited with Arsenal’s Premier League winning run





By Emmanuel Okogba

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar joined overjoyed Arsenal fans on Saturday as they celebrated a winning run that has seen the club collect all nine points from their first three Premier League games this season.

Arsenal’s current form is a contrast of how they have faired in recent times and things are beginning to for the London.

Martin Odegaard and William Saliba combined to give Arsenal a 3-0 victory on Saturday and an elated Abubakar took to Facebook where he wrote: “3 out of 3. It’s looking like a great start this season for Arsenal . -AA”

Mikel Arteta’s side currently occupy the top spot on the league table and will hope for it to remain that way until the season comes to an end.

Their other victories were 2-0 and 4-2 against Crystal Palace and Leicester City respectively.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper