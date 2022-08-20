ATTENTION SANWO-OLU:  LASPOTECH students incredibly spend four years for OND courses





…They’re part-time students – Management

*We attend lectures from 8am to 4pm daily, yet they say we are Part Time, Day! What does that mean?

Adesina Wahab and Ebele Orakpo

Some students of the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, now Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, are made to spend four years for National Diploma, ND courses that should normally not exceed three years at most.

The students are now appealing to the state government, owners of the institution, to intervene.

Checks by Saturday Vanguard showed that out of frustration, some of the students have abandoned their courses.

Mostly affected are students in the Isolo Campus of the institution who are studying courses like Accountancy, Mass Communication, Banking and Finance, among others.

Even though they study as part-time students, they go to school daily to attend lectures and are made to pay fees that keep increasing every session.

Relating her experience, one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper