Congregation under uncontrollable anointing as Apostle Suleman’s daughter conducts deliverance [Video]





The congregation of Omega Fire Ministries fell under uncontrollable anointing as the second daughter of its General Overseer, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Divine Johnson Suleman conducted a powerful deliverance during a ministration.

She became a hot topic on social media over her powerful ministration as Netizens who saw a viral video of the said deliverance questioned the possibilities.

The video which is fast making rounds showed his daughter on the altar conducting deliverance for the youths and teens of OFM.

Below are some comments gathered.

terry_ca_: It’s well

biebele_ajijola: Out of the mouth of babes

official_nickson: Only in Africa

visdaughter: He don teach her how to lie Abi?

dannylamangoo: Jokers

mr_waju01: Well scripted make that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper