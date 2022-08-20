FG clamps down on fake, adulterated fertiliser producers





The Federal Government says it has clamped down on adulterated fertiliser producers in Kano State to ensure quality production of fertilisers and farm inputs.

A statement by Anthonia Eremah, the Assistant Chief Information Officer of the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced this on Friday in Abuja.

She said this is in in line with the government’s commitment to ensure quality production of fertilisers and farm Inputs which is geared toward achieving food and nutrition security.

Eremah explained that a team from the ministry led by the Director, Farm Input Support Services Department (FISSD), Mr Kwaido Sanni, with members of the Police and DSS embarked on the sealing of the illegal outfits in Kano.

She said the exercise, which took place on Aug. 17 and 18 in various local government areas, was in fulfillment of the National Fertiliser Quality Control Regulations of 2020, Section 43, Sub-section 1 of the Constitution.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper