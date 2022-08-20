Flood ravages 225 communities across Kano, Jigawa – NEMA





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that flood affected 225 communities following heavy and prolong downpour across 31 local government areas of Kano and Jigawa States from July to date.

Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, NEMA Territorial Coordinator, Kano/Jigawa Territorial Office, made the disclosure in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

He said the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Aug.16, predicted above normal rainfall in 19 states between August and September including Kano/Jigawa, and called on the affected states to intensify mitigation, adaption and response mechanisms.

The affected LGAs include Tudun Wada; Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Gwale, Danbatta, Bagwai, Ajingi, Albasu, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Rimin Gado and Dawakin Kudu in Kano State.

While in Jigawa, the disaster affected Kafin hausa; Malam madori, Hadejia, Guri, Auyo, Birniwa, Jahun, Miga, Kiyawa, Birnin Kudu, Kaugama, Babura, Gwaram, Dutse and Kirikasamma LGAs.

Abdullahi said the flood destroyed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper