Herbal sex enhancing drugs laced with cannabis, dangerous chemicals – NAFDAC





.

*Begins nationwide crackdown of manufacturers, distributors of products

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Friday,raised alarm over high rate at which Illicit herbal intoxicants are being used in the country, noting that act portends grave danger to the health of the users.

The agency said its findings from various operations carried out revealed a dangerous trend in the use of such substances laced with high concentration of tobacco and sometimes cannabis by the populace cutting across all genders and age groups, particularly artisans, drivers, okada riders, among others.

Director General of NAFDAC,Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who addressed a press conference to this effect,said her organisation had begun a nationwide crackdown of all illegal manufacturers and distributors of the herbal preparations with a view to bringing perpetrators to book and minimize the usage of the substance in the country.

She…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper