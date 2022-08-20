Hoodlums kill Town Union President in Enugu community￼





By Ikechukwu Odu

There is an uneasy calm at Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State as gunmen on Saturday killed the President-General of the Town Union, Chief Linus Nwatu.

His murder made it the eight prominent residents of the community that have been killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists. The gunmen were allegedly used during a communal war with neighbouring community, Umuode.

A community source said that Chief Nwatu, a retired police officer, was shot dead in the early morning of Saturday by gunmen who broke into his house where he resided with his family members after his retirement from Nigeria Police some years back.

The source regretted that the President-General was killed on a day that the community had scheduled to bury a member of the town’s neighbourhood watch, Mr. Dennis Ike (a.k.a Peace), who was shot dead by gunmen in the town on June 6, 2022.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the gunmen allegedly ambushed and killed Ike,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper