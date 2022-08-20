How Anthony Joshua can defeat Usyk – Lennox Lewis





Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew, who lost to Oleksandr Usyk, has thrown his weight behind Anthony Joshua. He says he expects Joshua to knock out Usyk between rounds 4-7. He tweeted: “AJ by KO for me between rounds 4-7!! #UsykJoshua2“

Also, former three-time world heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis believes Joshua must use his size as an advantage against the Ukrainian. He tweeted: “For AJ to win, I think he is going to need to KO Usyk. I don’t think he’s going to outbox Usyk. He has to take full advantage of his size and put pressure on Usyk from the opening bell and look to set up the big shots. #UsykJoshua2

Source: Vanguard Newspaper