JAN, Union Bank sustains women empowerment program after eight years





In a bid to ensure that young girls and women in Nigeria have equal opportunities to thrive in society the developmental partnership and mission of Junior Achievement of Nigeria (JAN) and Union Bank have sustained the LEAD programmers for girls.

The Executive Director of JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi disclose that the partners, for eight years, have been advancing JAN’s Leadership Empowerment Achievement Development (LEAD) Camp intervention programme, an initiative that inspires and empowers young girls to become women leaders.

According to her,” The LEAD Camp’s latest edition — the 8th collaboration between JAN and Union Bank — held recently in Lagos recorded participation from over 300 girls.

“The week-long event was used to provide guidance and to improve the skill sets of the girls in areas of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, technology, coding, career development, general health and wellness, sexual reproductive health, creative arts, and…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper