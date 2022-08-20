Man found dead inside office after female colleague alleged sexual harassment





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Northwest Zonal Director of the Federal Competitive Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC, Julius Haruna was found dead inside his Katsina Office on Wednesday, barely few hours after his female subordinate reported to the police that he harassed her sexually.

Julius Haruna, 58, was found lying dead on the floor in his office at about 2 – 3pm on Wednesday unknown to his other colleagues who were still within the office premises located in Modoji Street.

The deceased elder brother, Aegidius Haruna who confirmed the report to Vanguard after visiting the Katsina General Hospital mortuary where his corps was deposited, said his brother was allegedly killed by one of his female colleagues.

The suspect, Ms Muhibat Taiwo Abdulsalam, was said to be the Head of Consumer Education Department for the Commission in Katsina and was alleged to always be at loggerheads with the deceased.

“From what I heard, and from the statement of evidence that was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper