Stop Uysk or get stopped, ex-British boxing champ Peter Oboh, cautions Joshua





The ex-British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said Anthony Joshua either stops Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch this evening in Saudi Arabia, or be stopped, as “someone must fall or be stopped; I hope it will not be Anthony Joshua.”

He said to be realistic, in most rematches in boxing history, the first winner most of the time comes out victorious again because of the confidence factor.

Read Also: Usyk almost deliberately drowned himself training for Anthony Joshua – Manager

Oboh, who was WBA Light Heavyweight boxing champion but now a cleric, said: “To be historical, all that Usyk has achieve in the sport of boxing, Joshua has achieved as well.

“A gold medal in the Olympics? Joshua did as well. Winning multiple world titles in his boxing category, Joshua did as well.

“All that the current WBA, IBF and the WBO heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, has achieved in the world of boxing, Anthony Joshua did as well even…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper