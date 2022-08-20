Teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control in Kano 





A 17-year-old boy in Kano State, Isah Auwal-Barde, has invented a robot that works with robotic exoskeleton remote control.

Exoskeleton remote control is a system of controlling a robot by the person operating it through demonstration with parts of his body.

Auwal-Barde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Saturday that he grew up with passion of creativity.

He explained that he graduated from Government Secondary School (GSS), Sabuwar-Kofa, Kano, in 2021, and obtained seven credits in science subjects in the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Auwal-Barde said, ”it took me two years to invent the robot using local materials like DC motors, copper wires, pipes, corrugated cardboard as well as metal, among others, and the robot works with electricity.

“I want to be a robotics engineer, so that I can be producing robots that can be used in addressing security challenges bedeviling the country,” he said

Auwal-Barde stated that his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper