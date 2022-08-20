US reiterates commitment to support Nigerian Navy





…US Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk arrives in Lagos

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In line with the United States and Nigeria maritime partnership of promoting peace, stability, and security in Africa, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) on August 18 was received at the Nigerian Naval Dockyard in Lagos for a scheduled port visit.

The visit as planned was to enable Mohawk officers meet with Nigerian Navy leadership at the Western Navy Command Headquarters in Apapa, as well as host ship tours for Nigerian government and military officials.

Following the port visit, Mohawk will conduct two days of at-sea engagements with the Nigerian Navy to promote maritime security cooperation.

In his welcome address, the Consul General Will Stevens reiterated that “the United States is committed to supporting the Nigerian Navy in its efforts to both secure its own territorial waters and those of the greater Gulf of Guinea. Cooperation and the ability to operate together…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper