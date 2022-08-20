Why did you go? Empress Njamah queries late Ada Ameh [Video]





Nollywood actress Empress Njamah still cannot get over the death of her best friend and colleague, Ada Ameh who died on Monday, July 18.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Delta.

Empress Shared a video after the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) held a night of tribute in her honour on Thursday, August 18th.

Sharing a video of her staring at the deceased’s posters, Empress Njamah queried why Ada left her alone.

She wrote, “You know I miss you right? Then why did you go? Am still waiting for answers my friend….”.

“Still waiting for your answers” Empress Njamah tears up as she queries…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper