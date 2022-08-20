Why did you go? Empress Njamah queries late Ada Ameh [Video]

Why did you go? Empress Njamah queries late Ada Ameh [Video]
Ada Ameh

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah still cannot get over the death of her best friend and colleague, Ada Ameh who died on Monday, July 18.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Delta.

Empress Shared a video after the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) held a night of tribute in her honour on Thursday, August 18th.

Sharing a video of her staring at the deceased’s posters, Empress Njamah queried why Ada left her alone.

She wrote, “You know I miss you right? Then why did you go? Am still waiting for answers my friend….”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

