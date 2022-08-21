35-year-old mast vandal arrested in Lagos





Police recover solar batteries

By Esther Onyegbula

A 35-year-old suspect identified as

Emmanuel Aaron has been arrested by operatives attached to Meiran Division of the Lagos State Police Command for vandalising a telecommunication mast in Isoto area of Meiran.

Vanguard gathered that Aaron was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at about 3:05 am in response to a distress call by residents in the community.

During his arrest, the police recovered twelve solar batteries loaded in their operational vehicle, a Ford with registration number FKJ 519 YF.

Immediately police officers arrived at the scene, Aaron’s colleagues and

conspirators (who are still at large) took to their heels, unfortunately, he was arrested.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command SP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper