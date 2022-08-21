BBNaija highlights: Groovy’s entanglements, Sheggz’s strategy and more





By Ayo Onikoyi

The BBNaija Level Up season is a few weeks in, and viewers have had a cup full of entertainment. The Buzz host, Toke Makinwa, and her guests so far have been dishing out undiluted analysis, drama, and tea on each episode of the show. In the latest episode of The Buzz, her guests matched that energy as always.

The episode started with a quick look at the housemates’ activities over the weekend, from the Saturday night party and the conversations in between, to the fights afterwards, the cuddle moments, and Ilebaye and Khalid’s eviction. On this episode, Toke was joined by comedienne and entertainer, ChiGul, entertainment personality, King Jimmie and brand consultant, Pamilerin Adegoke.

The conversation started out with them discussing the then situationship of Groovy with Chomzy, Ilebaye and Phyna. They dissected the issue further and ChiGurl described it as a strategy and nothing more.

To discuss Doyin’s character with the rest of the ships in…





