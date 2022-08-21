Galloping Inflation: ‘We fear the worst’ as drugs’ prices jump 500%





• Pregnant women, cancer, diabetic, hypertensive patients, others badly hit

• Experts blame forex, diesel crises

…warn of looming increase in mortality, morbidity

By Chioma Obinna

These are not the best of times for Nigerians in need of drugs and other essential pharmaceutical products.

Reason: Soaring foreign exchange rate and inflation have caused an astronomical rise starting from the importation of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), to the point of manufacturing and finished products as well as at the consumer level.

Just like other essential commodities, at every point in the country today, the prices of drugs and other pharmaceutical products have skyrocketed.

For a nation, which depends on importation for about 70 per cent of its drug needs, the soaring foreign exchange rates (Naira free fall) and inflation rates have not only caused a sharp rise in the cost of products but also made prescription drugs inaccessible and unaffordable to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper