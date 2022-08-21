Gunmen kill Yobe Islamic cleric, as Borno losses LG Chairman





Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Yobe state

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Sunday confirmed the brutal killing of an Islamic Cleric, Shiekh Goni Aisami.

Aisami based in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe state was shot dead last Saturday in Karasuwa local government area by yet to be identified gunmen while on his way from Kano state.

This is even as the Executive Chairman of Jere Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno state, Hon Umar Gujja Tom is dead.

Tom died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja hospital, after a protracted illness.

Buni has condoled with the family, the people of Bade local government area and the entire state over the death of Islamic cleric, Shiek Goni Aisami.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Director General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, Comrade Mohammed Mamman, which was made available to our Correspondent in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper