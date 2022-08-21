How professionals can contribute to national development, Ayu asks





John Alechenu, Abuja

The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has charged Nigerian professionals to make meaningful contributions to national development.

He said it was incumbent upon them to create a society where the professions and professionals can thrive.

Ayu gave the charge while speaking at the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of OnTiv Professionals Association (OPA), which held at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, in Abuja, at the weekend.

The party chairman who was represented by Simon Imobo-Tswam, his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, expressed regret that despite the plethora of professionals running the nation’s affairs, the state of the nation has left much to be desired.

Ayu, in his speech, titled , “The Task Before Nigerian Professionals,” said, “Professionals are people with a “profession.” And a “profession” is what we do for a living as opposed to pastimes. It usually requires advanced training or formal…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper