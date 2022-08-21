I’ll marry more than one wife – 19-year-old monarch





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare 11, the Arujale Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom in Ose council area of Ondo State, is the youngest monarch in the country. His appointment was ratified by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in 2019, following a process overseen by kingmakers in the community when he was 16 years old, and after the demise of his father. Akinghare 11 was in secondary school then. Now he just finished and aged 19. The young monarch is the only son of his father, and it was believed in the community that if his installation was delayed till he was of age, manipulation could set in. Findings show that the tradition of Okeluse entails that if a king passes on, his younger brother would act as regent while the heir to the throne will be on exile for 90 days to undergo traditional rites. However, from experience, the leaders of the community took precautions to avoid crisis and decided to make the first daughter of the late king the regent, the first time such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper