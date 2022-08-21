LASTMA apprehends two officers for arresting ‘traffic violators’





By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has arrested two purported LASTMA Special Traffic Mayors (STM), for illegally apprehending a logistic motorcyclist.

The duo, Ibrahim Jibril Abu and Olamide Oshin were arrested on Thursday, by a patrol team from LASTMA Headquarters.

Jibril and Olamide had committed the offence on Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 at about 12.30pm at the Sheraton Hotel bus stop on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way.

Filade Olumide, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, LASTMA, who confirmed the development said both are currently undergoing interrogations with the Nigeria Police Force. He said,

“Upon proper investigation, it was discovered that Ibrahim Jubril Abu was truly a LASTMA STM, he obtained another mayor’s reflective jacket number to print a fake identity card for Olamide Oshin in order to perpetuate fraudulent acts and thereby whip up public sentiments against lawful officers on traffic management duties.

“Both suspects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper