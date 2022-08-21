Nath Nze Onu: Soldier, scientist, scholar & master of the Rose Cross (1945-2022)





My uncle, Nathaniel Nze Onu, Professor of Hydrology Geophysics and one time Dean of the College of the Environmental Sciences at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), drew his last breath in the chill breath of a May morning, and the final rites of his earthly sojourn commences this last week of August. He will be laid to final rest in his country home at Okwuta, Lagwa, Mbaise on August 26. My mother was his eldest sister, and he was not just my uncle, he was my friend too.

We shared a very special and inexplicable bond. Perhaps it was the Sagittarius thing. He was born, according to the records preserved in his father’s classic cursive on December 4, 1945. He was a trained soldier and combatant; a Physicist, and he was inducted into the deep mysteries as a master Rosicrucian. His story is the story of his generation which was, in spite of their incredible gifts, not put to the best use by their society. His generation is the missing link in the Igbo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper