NDLEA intercepts North-bound 2.3m tablets of opioids





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted over 2.3million tablets of illicit pharmaceutical opioids and other psychoactive substances meant for distribution in seven northern states.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Bababfemi named the states as Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe and Nasarawa.

He added that the agency had series of interdiction operations in the past week.

Read Also:

NDLEA arrests 611 drug traffickers in Kaduna

Customs intercepts N308m canabis, hands over suspects to NDLEA

Drug war: NDLEA advocates stronger private sector participation

Babafemi said that a total of 2, 325, 553.00 tablets and capsules of Tramadol, Pregabalin, Hypnox, Diazepam and Exol-5 were seized in all.

This, he said, included 7, 353 bottles of a new psychoactive substance locally called ‘Akuskura’ meant for the seven states that were seized from locations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper