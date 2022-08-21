Olu of Warri: ‘My life, Warri Kingdom and our agenda for peace, progress’





*Talks about transformation into kingship

*His views on spirituality, Christianity and tradition

Fortune must be smiling on the people of Warri Kingdom.

The ascension of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, last year, is considered in many spheres as fortunate.

He has knowledge and he is wise. He is also calm. And he is young, suave and has a panache. You cannot ask for more in a king.

Yes, he may not be the Biblical King Solomon for many reasons (including but not limited to that monarch’s love for women), but he responds to questions and expresses his sentiments in a manner that enthuses majestic reasoning.

Before the Vanguard team of Jide Ajani, Emma Amaize, Tuoyo Amuka, Neville Amorighoye, Jimitota Onoyume, Akpokona Omafuaire, Ogiame Atuwatse III spoke like a king who means well and wants to do well.

He talks about life and development with an uncommon philosophical insight that is at once disarming. In the last 12 months of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper